10301 East 111th St South, Bixby OK 74008

At Children's Ministry Expo, you will find encouragement & training for your Children's Ministry team. It's a great hands-on experience to see, hear, and touch a variety of tools to help you impact the next generation.

Training from leading voices in children's ministry. Wisdom from God's Word through gifted speakers. Bring your whole team - pastors, teachers, & parents!

March 1st, 2024

